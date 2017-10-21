Mumbai: Minor girl brutally thrashed by man in public, faints; case registered

Man caught on CCTV hitting a girl in Mumbai. (Source: screen grab/ANI video) Man caught on CCTV hitting a girl in Mumbai. (Source: screen grab/ANI video)

A minor girl filed a complaint for assault with the Nehru Nagar Police station after she was beaten up in public. A CCTV video showed that the girl was brutally thrashed with a metal object and she collapsed from the impact, she suffered from a broken a nose. The police filed sections 324, 326 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC were against the attacker, who has been identified as Imran Shahid Shaikh.

According to a police official, the incident happened on October 17 while the victim was on her way to class in Chembur with her friend when she heard the man arguing with his friends. The official said, “When she was near her building, a group of youths were arguing loudly. The victim asked them not to make noise and then walked away.” It is seen in the video that he comes from behind and repeatedly hit her till she collapsed on the road.

#WATCH #CCTVVisuals: Minor girl allegedly molested in #Mumbai on Oct 17, beaten up as she protested. Case registered by Nehru Nagar Police pic.twitter.com/Qo2T8VZCN4 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2017

Police said that after the incident Shaikh threatened her and then fled. Though he was arrested the same day he was granted bail by a local court, investigating officer Deepak Pawra said.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App