Mumbai: Medical student questions state panel to assess intellectual disability

A medical student has approached Bombay High Court questioning the state government in appointing All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AIIPMR) as a medical board to assess Intellectual Disability (ID) for the purpose of admission to postgraduate course, under reserved quota for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates. The court will hear the matter on Wednesday.

Porkar, in his petition, said that he was applying for a PG course for which the candidate is required to submit the online application, specifying whether he is physically handicapped of not. The petitioner said that he belongs to Category-B, ID.

The petitioner is supposed to submit recent medical certificate to Directorate Of Medical Education Research (DMER) for seeking admission.

As per a state government notification the candidates belonging to persons with disability category are required to appear for assessment of their disability at any of the four recognized Disability Examination Centers, mentioned in the notification. Porkar approached the enlisted institute for assessment of his disability at the AIIPMR.

The institute informed Porkar that their centre is authorised for assessment only for locomotor disabilities and therefore they cannot issue a certificate to a candidate with ID. The petition says, “In these circumstances the Respondent authorities (DMER) are not considering the petitioner for admission to postgraduate medical course from PwD category under Disability Category – B – ID for the academic year 2018-19.”

