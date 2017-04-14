Mumbai Mayor not happy with bungalow proposed for him

Vishwanath Mahadeshwar (Source: PTI/File Photo) Vishwanath Mahadeshwar (Source: PTI/File Photo)

Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar has expressed his displeasure over the proposed mayor bungalow in Byculla Zoo and has asked the civic administration to look for other suitable options. The mayor, who is the first citizen of Mumbai, has historically stayed at the mayor’s bungalow located adjacent to the sea in Dadar. The incumbent mayor will, however, soon need to move out of the 5,200 sq-ft bungalow as it is being converted into a memorial for Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

The civic administration had proposed the new mayor bungalow in Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo, known as Byculla Zoo. Currently, the existing bungalow size is 4,100 sq ft, in which the internal changes can be made as per the suggestions of the mayor. Besides, the civic administration has proposed constructing additional 1,500 sq ft area to the existing bungalow.

Officials from the civic body said that there would be no change of height in the current bungalow, ground +1 structure, in Byculla Zoo. “Though the structure is not graded individually as heritage structure, it is part of the Byculla Zoo which is grade IIB heritage structure,” said an official, adding that there will no changes in the character or external features of the proposed bungalow.

However, Mahadeshwar has expressed his displeasure over the proposed bungalow, citing various reasons.

“The Zoo is a silence zone and the activities after 6 pm is prohibited in the area. Many events of foreign delegates and dignitaries coming to visit the mayor at the bungalow will be affected. It will disturb the environment in the zoo, which may be harmful to animals. I don’t want the environment for animals in the zoo to be affected due to my stay. So, this proposed bungalow is not acceptable to me. The civic administration should look for other alternative option which is suitable to the post of the mayor,” said Mahadeshwar.

He, however, refused to suggest the other sites for the bungalow. “It is the civic administration’s duty to figure out a suitable bungalow,” he added.

Earlier, the Sena corporators had demanded that the municipal commissioner’s bungalow on Carmichael Road in south Mumbai be allocated as mayor bungalow.

However, the civic administration did not take the cognizance of Sena’s demand. Another senior Sena corporator said that no human being should be allowed to stay in the zoo premises.

The civic administration claimed that an additional commissioner is staying in the bungalow. But they have shown it as an officer-in-charge of the zoo and the officer wasn’t much involved in public activities in the bungalow. It will not be the case for mayor, who is a public figure and many people will come to visit him late at night or early in the morning,” said the corporator, adding that the mayor’s stay would be in violation of the Environment Act.

The corporator added that the bungalow was not in good condition. “The proposal sent to the mayor clearly mentions many defects to the structure, such as leakages to wall, corrosion of structural steel members with many others,” added the corporator.

