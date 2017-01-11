Mumbai: Massive search on three Malaysia-bound planes following Interpol alert

Security agencies at the Mumbai airport were on their toes following an Interpol alert about bomb threat to some flights to Malaysia, forcing the agencies to carry out an extensive search of three Kuala Lumpur-bound aircraft as well as their passengers and cargo.

A message was received on Monday from Interpol by security agencies about possible bomb on flights departing to Malaysia from Mumbai, following which three planes were sanitised till early morning next day but nothing was found, sources said.

As part of the sanitisation exercise, passengers of all three flights were deplaned, their baggage offloaded and an extensive search was carried out, they said.

The entire operation was done by CISF and other security agencies, the sources added.