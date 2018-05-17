Mumbai: Man held for ‘abusive’ post against PM Modi, CM Fadnavis

A 35-year-old man from Goregaon was arrested by the police on Tuesday for allegedly threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in an ‘abusive’ post on Twitter. Aniket Patil, who works at a private tourism firm, had on May 7 allegedly written an abusive post on his Twitter account threatening Modi and Fadnavis for the state government’s decision to build an oil refinery at Nanar, in Ratnagiri district. The proposed refinery, which will cost Rs 3 trillion and require land acquisition in 17 villages in Ratnagiri, is being opposed by locals and the Shiv Sena.

The police said in his post, Patil also used abusive language against the CM’s wife Amruta Fadnavis, apart from threatening the PM and CM. A woman living in Juhu, who came across Patil’s tweet, lodged a complaint at Juhu police station.

Sunil Ghosalkar, senior inspector, Juhu police station, said Patil was arrested on Tuesday and booked with committing criminal intimidation and breach of peace under the Indian Penal Code and with disseminating obscene material under the Information Technology Act. “The accused was produced in court Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody,” Ghosalkar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App