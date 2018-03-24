Mumbai: Man held after actress files rape, cheating complaint

The police said the accused met the actress at her residence when he had gone to invite her for a show in Nashik. The police said the accused met the actress at her residence when he had gone to invite her for a show in Nashik.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old businessman for allegedly raping a veteran actress and of duping her to the tune of Rs 15.40 crore.

The police said the accused cheated her on the pretext of selling her three flats.

Police identified the accused as Mohomed Sarfaraaz Khan, who also uses the name Aman Khanna. The police said the accused met the actress at her residence when he had gone to invite her for a show in Nashik.

An officer said, “The accused invited her for a stage show in Nashik and he accompanied her for the show from Mumbai. During the course of the journey, the accused chatted with her, following which the duo became friends.” Later, the accused showed her two MHADA flats in Andheri and another in Santacruz, said the officer.

The accused allegedly took Rs 15.40 crore from the complainant for the three flats and forged documents of the three flats, said the officer.

