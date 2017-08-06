Mumbai man cleared of rape after security footage outside nightclub contradicts victim’s claim

Premjee claimed the woman wanted to have sex with him. Security footage outside the Banditos club showed the woman leading him out and making a sexual gesture to her friend behind his back. Then, she was caught on video signing them into her dorm. (source: Facebook. Armaan Premjee) Premjee claimed the woman wanted to have sex with him. Security footage outside the Banditos club showed the woman leading him out and making a sexual gesture to her friend behind his back. Then, she was caught on video signing them into her dorm. (source: Facebook. Armaan Premjee)

A Mumbai man studying in the University of Southern California was cleared of rape after footage from security cameras indicated that the alleged victim, a 19-year-old student, willingly led him to her dorm room from a nightclub.

Prosecutors accused Armaan Premjee of rape, claiming that the woman was too drunk to give him consent. “I’m very grateful for these tapes,” Premjee told CBS news. “She put her arms around my neck, she started kissing me.”

“She knew what she was doing. She was able to stand on her own two feet. She led the way,” Premjee said.

The judge hearing the case said: “I believe there was consent. There is a very strong indication that the alleged victim in this case was the initiator.”

Premjee, however, could face expulsion as the University of Southern California is reportedly conducting its own investigation. According to CBS news, the district attorney’s office will not refile the rape charges.

