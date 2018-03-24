Mumbai man’s mission to circumnavigate globe overland faces roadblock in Costa Rica, seeks help for US visa

Vishnudas Chapke’s plea seeking a US visa has not elicited any response from officials yet. (Source: Vishnudas Chapke/Facebook) Vishnudas Chapke’s plea seeking a US visa has not elicited any response from officials yet. (Source: Vishnudas Chapke/Facebook)

Vishnudas Chapke, a Mumbai-based journalist who quit his profession to embark on a mission to be the first Indian to circumnavigate the world by road, faces a stumbling block after being stuck in Costa Rica for more than six weeks.

The 35-year-old is struggling to get a visa for his next destination to Nicaragua, which has a transit route to the United States. Faced with the roadblock, Chapke has sought help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the local Indian embassy and even US President Donald Trump and the Obama Foundation so that he can complete his record overland journey.

However, his plea has not elicited any response as of yet.

“ @ BarackObama @ MichelleObama I’m an Indian journalist on a circumnavigation trip of the globe for creating awareness on climate change. I’ve crossed Asia, Australia, Latin America. Desperate for a US visa. Can u help me through the @ ObamaFoundation ? I’m stuck in Costa Rica for now,” Chapke had tweeted.

In an interview to mid-day, a dejected Chapke said he might have to comprise his record and take a flight to the next country or return to India if he does not get help soon. He also rues not taking the US or European visa from India before setting out on this daunting journey. “If I had taken a US or European visa from India itself, I could have directly entered Nicaragua. Now, I have to take the long route,” he says.

To keep his expenses down, Chapke said, he has been volunteering at a hostel in Costa Rica.

Chapke had set out on this journey on March 19, 2016 from Mumbai to Myanmar, then Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and China overland. Subsequently, he took his first flight from China to Australia since there was no option. From Sydney, he travelled to Latin America.

