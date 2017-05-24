Mumbai man arrested in Pakistan: India seeks report

India has sought a factual report from Pakistan about the man, reportedly an Indian, who was arrested there for not possessing travel and visa documents. According to media reports in Pakistan, Sheikh Nabi Ahmed, who hailed from Mumbai, was taken into custody on May 19 after he failed to produce any travel or visa documents. The Indian High Commission in Pakistan has sought details from the Pakistan Foreign Ministry about Ahmed, sources said.

