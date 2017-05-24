Mumbai man arrested in Pakistan: ‘I hope he will come home soon’ 

Picture for representational purpose. Picture for representational purpose.

EVEN AS the mother of the Indian man, who was caught in Pakistan last week for allegedly not possessing the necessary travel documents, hopes he will return home after going missing for more than a decade, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism squad is probing a probable SIMI link to Nabi Ahmed Sheikh. “He left us in 2006 and hasn’t been in touch ever since,” said Shakeela Sheikh, mother of Nabi Ahmed Sheikh, adding, “Now that he has been found there (in Pakistan), I hope he will come home.”

The Maharashtra ATS, which had interrogated Sheikh before he went missing, meanwhile, said it was attempting to establish if the man caught in Pakistan is the same person it had once investigated. Sheikh, who was involved in his family’s embroidery business, went missing in 2006, with the Maharashtra ATS believing that he entered Pakistan through Jammu and Kashmir. According to the ATS, Sheikh was among the several youth who travelled to Pakistan during that period for terror training.The police has been continuously keeping a tab on his family since his disappearance.

Sheikh’s mother Shakeela has been staying in a rented flat with her husband, Raees Ahmed, and two daughters in Jogeshwari (West) for last seven years after moving out from their home in Jogeshwari (East). Neighbours in Jogeshwari said the Sheikh family had been asked by the police not to speak to anyone. “They told us about their missing son soon after they moved in here. They have all the documents to prove that he has been missing since 2006,” said a neighbour.

