Mumbai: Lowest recovery from registration of vehicles in November, surge in March

THE REGIONAL Transport Offices (RTOs) in Mumbai recorded the lowest recovery through registration fees of vehicles and other taxes in the month of November last year, official records received from the offices revealed. The dip has been attributed to reduced spending by vehicle owners or drivers in November due to the cash crunch post demonetisation. The state government had assigned different targets, to be met by the RTOs every month, as per the regional jurisdiction and capacity of the office.

According to official figures received from four RTOs in Mumbai Central, Vadala, Andheri and Borivali, offices were able to meet or come close to their target sets for each individual months between April 2016 and March 2017. In November, however, the recovery has fallen by almost 27 per cent, in comparison to the target set with only Rs 55 crore being recovered, as compared to a target of Rs 70 crore. “Demonetisation of high-end notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in November did not leave much cash in the hands of buyers. They were thus forced to either withdraw more cash or save the available money for necessary expenses. We, thus, did not see many buyers rushing to the offices for registrations,” a senior transport official said.

In November, sales of two and four wheelers also witnessed a significant drop, due to consumers’ complaining against lesser availability of cash. Consumers hardly turned to the RTOs to register their vehicles or pay taxes, officials said. “Lesser money in hand did not leave much scope for the consumers to spend their money on buying cars or paying taxes. Generally, months nearing year end do not witness a rise in registrations but the sole reason for reduced tax collection in November was demonetisation,” another official added.

According to a five-year revenue statement of RTO in Mumbai Central, November 2016 recorded the lowest recovery of taxes in comparison to the past five years. The slump was as low as 17 per cent in a month, with only Rs 20 crore being recovered in comparison to the Rs 27-core target. The month of December too, witnessed a declining trend of RTOs to be able to meet with the recovery cost. While the registrations slowly went up, RTOs fell back by almost 2 per cent in meeting with the target. “December also sees a slow registration of vehicles or collection of taxes as it is an year-end. Consumers want to purchase the new vehicle models in the new year which dissuades them from any purchase in December. Effects of demonetisation were also witnessed,” the official added.

Meanwhile, RTOs witnessed the largest recovery in March, with as much as 32 per cent increase from the target set. Almost Rs 84 crore were collected by the offices during the month, as opposed to the target set of Rs 69 crore. “Excessive purchase of two-wheelers and four-wheelers of BS-III model in the last two days of March could have contributed to the sale. Consumers also tend to purchase their vehicles in the month, as it is the last month of the financial year, which aids as a useful tax exemption,” the official added. The RTOs collected Rs 982 crore, as opposed to the target of Rs 975 crore in the last financial year.

