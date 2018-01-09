Mumbai lawyers’ body seeks independent probe into Judge Loya’s death

The Bombay Lawyers’ Association on Monday filed a PIL in Bombay High Court seeking an independent inquiry into the circumstances in which the death of former sessions court judge Brijgopal Loya took place in December 2014 in Nagpur.

Loya (48), records show, died of a heart attack on December 1, 2014, a day after he attended the wedding ceremony and reception of the daughter of fellow Judge Sapna Joshi, who is now a judge in Bombay High Court.

The association urged the high court “to constitute a Commission of Enquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate the events and circumstances surrounding the death of Late Judge Loya”.

The Caravan Magazine had reported last year that members of Loya’s family, among them his father Harikishan Loya and sisters Anuradha Biyani and Savita Mandhane, had alleged that the judge’s death was suspicious. Loya was then the presiding CBI judge hearing the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case in which BJP chief Amit Shah was an accused. Shah was discharged in the case in December 2014.

Relying on a report in the Caravan Magazine, joined as a respondent in the PIL, the lawyers’ association contended that the news report that quoted members of Loya’s family, claiming he was under tremendous pressure while he presided over the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

The PIL is likely to be mentioned before a bench headed by acting Chief Justice V K Tahilramani this week to seek a date for a hearing, said Ahmed Abdi, president of the lawyers’ association.

The PIL stated that the report “has shaken the conscious of the judiciary as well as the legal fraternity. If independence and integrity of the judiciary is to be preserved, then the death of Judge Loya and the circumstances surrounding the same should be thoroughly investigated by a Commission of Enquiry headed by retired Supreme Court judge”.

