Mumbai: Joining hands to fight for women’s rights

THE molestation of women on New Year’s eve in Bengaluru has triggered a movement among the youth across the country. Students in Mumbai, too, are actively engaging in a dialogue over the rights of women in public spaces.

Joining in a nationwide movement ‘I Will Go Out’, boys and girls walked the streets of Mumbai emphasising on women’s right over public spaces. Students from various colleges joined the march, held late last month, to spread the message that women have as much access and right over public spaces as men do.

“A woman is allowed to go out as long as she is going for work or studies. If she chooses to go out for recreational purposes, several restrictions are imposed on her such as time limits and dress codes whereas men and boys are exempt from such restrictions,” said Sarah Husain, a student of College of Social Work, Nirmala Niketan. “With this march, we aim to send a message that girls and women, too, have the right to go out whenever and wherever they wish,” she said.

Rahul Bamane, a first year BMM student of Wilson College, said that it was shocking that today’s youth bore oppressive thoughts. “Discrimination is as prevalent in urban spaces as it is in rural India,” said Bamane.

Shreya Sen, another student, said that today’s youth are more liberal when it comes to dressing and makeup, thanks to awareness. “However, when it comes to fighting patriarchal belief, there is a gap, particularly because of lack of understanding,” said Sen. While some students are engaging in protests and oratory, others expressed their views through art.

Priyanka Paul, a mass media student of St Xavier’s College, has used her art to start a discussion on social media. In a series titled ‘Goddesses’, the 17-year-old has pushed traditional norms by drawing goddesses from across the world as modern day confident women.

Paul, whose art has generated attention on social media, said that it was important for students to talk about gender discrimination. Engaging in open dialogue about the prejudice of a patriarchal society is the only solution, believe the students.

“Gender sensitisation is of utmost importance,” said Jay Vyas, a final year Masters student of College of Social Work, Nirmala Niketan. “When it comes to rights and oppression, the lines are blurry. It is important to understand when wearing make-up is a right and when it is a societal oppression,” said Vyas. “Faculty and principals, too, must engage in such discussions,” said Sen.