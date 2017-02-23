Mumbai: Interstate racket duping medical aspirants busted

NAVI MUMBAI police Tuesday busted an interstate racket, allegedly run by engineering students, that involved duping medical college aspirants by promising them seats in colleges under management quota in exchange for money. After getting the money, the accused would flee from one state and set up their network in another. The crime branch police have arrested seven persons in the case. So far the crime branch has found 17 aspirants who have been duped collectively to the tune of Rs 3 crore. The police are trying to find out if there were more such people duped by the accused.

The Navi Mumbai police had received a complaint from one Nitin Kumar who had approached the Sanpada police station last year. The complainant told the police that he had received a call from a woman who was calling from ‘The aspiration’, an office operating out of the Sanpada railway station complex. Over the phone he was told that if he was willing to pay money, he could get admission in Kashibai Nevle Medical College in Pune, Terna Medical College in Nerul or Arvind Medical College in Indore under management quota.

Kumar went to their office and agreed to pay the money. He was told that he would get admission in medical college on September 23 last year. However, on that day when he went to their office, he found the office locked and people missing. He then approached the Navi Mumbai police crime branch, who found that the accused had acquired the office on rent using fake documents. All the numbers used by them were switched off. The police found 16 other people who had been duped in a similar manner.

Based on investigation over the past few months, the police found that the accused were residents of Delhi, Rajasthan and nearby Mira Road. Accordingly they laid a trap and arrested the seven accused. As per the police, Sushil Verma (30), a Rajasthan resident, is the main accused and was involved in three similar cases of cheating in the past. Verma roped in six of his friends who had studied engineering with him at a college in Jaipur.

During interrogation, the police found the accused would use forged documents to get office on rent. They would then get details of students who had appeared for medical entrance exams online and hire six women to make calls to these aspirants. The aspirants were promised seats in management quota in exchange for money. The accused would then flee with the money and use the same modus operandi in other state.

The police are still on the lookout for eight persons in the case.