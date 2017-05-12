Mumbai, Hingoli, Washim, Raigad, Jalna, Latur worst performers in state: Centre to evaluate midday meal scheme

The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry will conduct an evaluation study of the Midday Meal Scheme (MDMS) in schools across all states to monitor and assess it. The ministry will be roping in consultants to carry out the study. According to officials, the study will help the department establish whether there are loopholes or gaps in the implementation of the scheme in the schools.

“The study will help the government decide on whether the scheme should continue in its existing form or if changes should be introduced, including discontinuing practices that hamper the implementation process at the school level,” said an official from the department of school education and literacy.

B B Chavan, the deputy director of school education, said,

“It is a very good move. The Centre wants to assess the efficacy of the scheme and see its impact on attendance and enrolment of students in schools.”

Following a review of the scheme in Maharashtra in February 2017, the HRD ministry had pointed out the poor coverage of the scheme in five districts in the state.

The report said Mumbai, the financial capital of the state, tops the list of poor performing districts for MDMS for the fourth consecutive year. The districts that reportedly have the lowest coverage of children under the MDMS include Mumbai (64 per cent), Hingoli (66 per cent), Washim (68 per cent), Raigad (68 per cent), Jalna (68 per cent) and Latur (71 per cent) in both primary and upper primary schools.

An official from the BMC education department and in-charge of MDMS said, “The study will help point out where we lack and the corrective measures. We are open to changes, if (they are) student friendly. There different reasons for poor performance in each district, the study will help identify them.”

In Maharashtra, 86,707 schools are covered under the MDMS with 92.19 lakh students getting the benefits.

The study will assess the extent of coverage of the scheme and the extent to which it has succeeded in achieving the objectives of making a positive impact on overall enrolment and attendance of children in schools.

The expression of interest document issued by the HRD ministry said, “To map the nature of participation of students from diverse social groups — SC, ST, OBC and minorities — in the MDM scheme in rural and urban areas, and assess the contribution of the scheme for social integration.”

The study is expected to be completed by September 2017, officials said. The midday meal scheme has been allocated

Rs 10,000 crore in the 2017-18 Union budget, up by Rs 300 crore from the previous budget.

Drop in beneficiaries

The state government’s data on the number of schools and students covered under the midday meal scheme from 2014-15 to 2017-18 show that the numbers have dropped.

According to the data, in the academic year 2014-15, total 97,62,850 students were covered under the scheme in 86,177 schools, in 2015-16, 93,94,423 students from 86,660 schools had been covered and in 2016-17, a total of 95,43,137 students are covered in 86,867 schools.

As of now, the state government’s statistic for the 2017-18 academic year says 92,19,397 students are to be covered in 86,707 schools. Despite an increase in the number of schools, the number of beneficiaries under the scheme in the state showed a decline.

