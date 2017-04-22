Mumbai: Former CS yet to vacate his official bungalow

In Picture, Former Maharashtra Chief Secretary Swadheen Kshtriya (Express Photo) In Picture, Former Maharashtra Chief Secretary Swadheen Kshtriya (Express Photo)

Former Maharashtra Chief Secretary Swadheen Kshtriya is yet to vacate his official bungalow in South Mumbai even after two months of his retirement. Kshtriya retired on February 28 and took up his next government assignment on March 1 as Chief Commissioner of Right to Services.

According to RTI activist Anil Galgali, Kshtriya has now sought a new flat opposite the Mantralaya (State Secretariat) here even though he has two flats in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

He demanded that bureaucrats who have houses in and around Mumbai should not be given official accommodation and instead those who don’t have homes in Mumbai should be extended this facility.

However, Kshtriya, when contacted, told PTI in response to the allegations, that he was appointed as Chief Commissioner Right to Services from March 1 and was entitled to a government accommodation.

He said he has accepted a government flat alloted to him at Ambar building opposite Mantralaya.

Also, the state government has given him time till May 15 to vacate to his South Mumbai bungalow.

“The flat (alloted against his current post) is under repair and paint. The government has given time until May 15. I will certainly move out (of the bungalow) before May 15th,” he said.

