Mumbai rains: City flooded, flights delayed, trains severely affected

Traffic snarls, delayed trains and flights reigned Mumbai as heavy rains lashed the city. The heavy rains also led to majority of areas in the city getting flooded. The downpour led to waterlogging at locations such as Hindmata, Lalbaug, GTB Nagar, Sion, Mulund and low lying areas in Khar, Parel, Worli, Matunga and Dadar TT.

Mumbai airport officials confirmed flights were delayed up to 20 minutes, with some flights asked to ‘go-around’ or delay landing. At least two flights have been diverted to other nearest airports.

#TravelUpdate Delays due to heavy rains may impact departures & arrivals at BOM. Visit http://t.co/9eL33N630U for updated flight status. — Vistara (@airvistara) August 29, 2017

Due to bad weather in Mumbai, our to & fro flights are affected and delays are expected. Kindly check flight status via our mobile app, 1/3 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 29, 2017

#9Wupdate Due to heavy rains in #Mumbai, arrival & departure delays up to 30mins are expected at Mumbai airport till 1500 hrs. — Jet Airways (@jetairways) August 29, 2017

Officials said the rainfall over Monday night and Tuesday have severely affected affected the city’s lifeline, the suburban railway services. More than 70 lakh commuters use the city’s suburban railway services daily.

By afternoon, the Central railway services were running over an hour late due to waterlogging on the tracks. Western railway shut its services at Bandra, following point failure and also due to waterlogging on the tracks. All Western railway trains from Bandra towards the city have been stopped. The Harbour line services have been delayed by over half an hour.

From 12:30 PAREL-KURLA all 4 LINES TRAFFIC SUSPENDED DUE 2WATER LOGGING,ALSO UP/DN HB LINES b/w VDLR/CLA SUSPENDED from12:20hrs #MumbaiRains — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 29, 2017

1/ Due to very heavy rains & water logging on tracks & Point failure at Bandra , 3 lines except UP Fast line are affected — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 29, 2017

“The Central Railway services are delayed by nearly an hour-and-half. At Sion, there is waterlogging on the tracks. It took me two-and-half-hours to travel from Thane to Parel,” said Naresh Agarkar, a daily commuter and resident of Thane.

Priyanka Bansal, a chartered accountant took over an hour to travel to her office on western express highway in Andheri east from her residence in Amboli in Andheri west, in contrast to the usual time span of ten minutes. “ The Andheri subway is flooded and a lot of Auto rickshaws and cars were getting stuck leading to traffic jams?,” Bansal added.

According to BMC’s data between 8 am monday and 8 am Tuesday eastern suburbs received the highest amount of rainfall of 89.36 mm, while the weather stations at Gawanpada in Mulund recorded rainfall of 110.94 mm. Highest rainfall was recorded by S ward weather stations which includes areas in Bhadup and Mulund between 2 am and 3 am, the area received 25.15 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile Mumbai suburbs (Santacruz weather station) recorded 86 mm rainfall between 8.30 am to 11.30 am, which is extremely heavy rainfall. As per IMD more than 65 mm rainfall in 24 hours is considered heavy rainfall. Whereas Mumbai city (colaba station) has recorded just 15-16 mm rains from 8.30 am to 11.30 am.

The Indian Meteorological department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall all over Maharashtra. Especially Northern Konkan which incudes Mumbai.

K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD said, “It can be called heavy rainfall. However cannot be compared to July 26, 2005 deluge. It is not 26/7 like situation as clouds over Mumbai are not that thick as these were in 2005. However heavy rains are in forecast. Warnings have already issued warnings to the state and BMC disaster management.”

