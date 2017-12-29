Major fire breaks out at Kamala Mills Compound In Mumbai, several injured

Four fire engines and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and trying to douse the fire. Four fire engines and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and trying to douse the fire.

At least twelve persons were injured after a major fire broke out late night on Thursday at a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel, according to the disaster control room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

All the people who suffered minor injuries have been rushed to KEM hospital for immediate medical assistance. Dr Nikhil, CMO KEM hospital confirmed that a total of 12 people were admitted to the hospital following the incident.

Reportedly the fire started on the third floor of the building in central Mumbai at around 12:30 am. The building also houses some commercial establishments including hotels, a police official said.

Three persons who have suffered serious burn injuries have been taken to the Breach Candy hospital, the official said. “It’s a Level-II fire and we have mobilised our resources.

Four fire engines and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and trying to douse the fire. The building also houses some commercial establishments including hotels. The fire fighting and rescue operation is going on,” he added.

The officials said the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

