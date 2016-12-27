Mumbai fatal bar brawl: MLA says police targeting sons, harbouring bar owner

IN an unprecedented move, four BJP MLAs and two MLCs staged a joint press conference once again bringing up the issue of involvement of two sons of East Nagpur BJP MLA Krishna Khopade in a drunken brawl in a city liquor bar last month resulting in murder of a friend of Khopde’s sons.

Krishna Khopade, supported by city BJP president and South Nagpur MLA Sudhakar Kohale, North Nagpur MLA Milind Mane, Central Nagpur MLA Vikas Kumbhare and MLCs Girish Vyas and Anil Sole, Monday demanded an independent CID probe in the matter, alleging that police were protecting the bar owner and his sons “just because Rohit and Abhilash are MLA’s sons”.

The police had booked Abhilash and Rohit for attempt to murder following their assault on Sunny Bamrotwar, who was operating the Cloud 7 bar where the incident had occurred on November 20 midnight. Abhilash had hit Sunny on the head with a bottle, leaving him profusely bleeding. The whole sequence captured in a video footage had also shown Sunny running for his life, followed by Abhilash and his friends and also Rohit, who had been called to the spot by Abhilash.

Sunny had later called his brother Shobhit, who had reached the spot along with many of his friends. Shobhit and his friends had later entered into another brawl a little away from the bar leading to the murder of Khopade’s sons’ friend Shubham Mahakalkar.

Khopade alleged that the police had applied attempt to murder charges against Rohit when he was nowhere in the picture but applied only Section 326 (causing grievous injury) against Sunny and didn’t book him for attempt to murder despite his being seen hitting his son with a hockey stick. “The police are clearly protecting those whose assault led to murder of an innocent boy, who had done nothing. My sons are being targeted just because they happen to be MLA’s sons,” Khopade alleged and demanded an independent CID probe into the matter.

The MLAs and MLCs, however, said that there was no pressure from the government in the matter. Asked how they could complain when the BJP was in power in the state and Chief Minister was himself the Home Minister, Kohale told The Indian Express, “Khopade’s sons are being targeted by the police, not by the state government. We have full faith in the CM and are going to meet him soon to put forth our demand.”

Asked if this was an attempt to put pressure on the CM, Kohale said, “Absolutely not. We were just waiting for the Legislative Session to get over. The press conference was just to inform the media about our impending move to meet the CM. We are sure the CM will definitely do justice.”

It may be recalled that it was Khopade, who had led the charge in 2014 to demand that Gadkari be made the Chief Minister. A large number of MLAs had then congregated at Gadkari’s place to exhort him to vie for the post. It was Devendra Fadnavis, who was finally chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the top job.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ranjan Sharma said, “When Sunny was running for his life, Abhilash, Rohit and friends were seen running after him with things like sticks, rods, etc in their hands. That is why we made Rohit co-accused in the attempt to murder case. Sunny was away in hospital when the murderous brawl took place leading to Shubham’s death. That’s why he was slapped with only Section 326 for the assault in the bar.”