1993 Mumbai blast case verdit shows India’s resolve to fight terrorism: BJP

Abu Salem at CBI court for hearing. (Express file photo) Abu Salem at CBI court for hearing. (Express file photo)

The BJP on Thursday hailed the court verdict in the Mumbai serial blasts case, saying it shows India’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of acts of terror do not go unpunished.

A Mumbai court has awarded death sentence to Tahir Merchant and Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan and life imprisonment to extradited gangster Abu Salem in the case. “At a time when the Modi government has brought terrorism on the top of global agenda, this judgement shows India’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of such acts of terror do not go unpunished,” BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao told PTI.

He said the judgement also marks justice for the families of over 257 persons, who had died in the blasts. This verdict, Rao said, further strengthens the government’s commitment to fighting terrorism, which is a global menace, in all its forms.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App