Mumbai court gives seven-year jail sentence to 15 Somali pirates arrested in 2011

A Mumbai Court sentenced seven years rigorous imprisonment to 15 Somali pirates after they were convicted for attempt to murder and kidnapping. They were arrested in January 2011 with two rocket launchers and AK47 guns in Indian region of Arabian sea. They were initially charged with murder but as a witness from Thailand didn’t come to court for his statement , they were convicted for attempt to murder based on the statements of Coast guard officials.

The accused pirates have already served more than 6 years in jail , so they are expected to be released in less than a year. Court has also imposed fine on them.

Meanwhile, defence lawyer informed the court that there is a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the Government of India and Somalian government that these convicts can be deported back to Somalia and they can complete their rest of the sentence in Somalia.

Sessions court is expected to pronounce its verdict in another similar case with another set of pirates on Friday.

