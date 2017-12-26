Best of 2017
  • Mumbai court sets aside summons to Cyrus Mistry in Rs 500 crore defamation case

Mumbai court sets aside summons to Cyrus Mistry in Rs 500 crore defamation case

Venkatramanan, managing trustee of Tata Trusts, had filed a criminal defamation complaint against Cyrus Mistry and others for making 'false' statements

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: December 26, 2017 7:34 pm
cyrus mistry, cyrus mistry sacked, cyrus mistry sacking, cyrus mistry fired, Nirmalya Kumar, Nirmalya Kumar blog, tata chariman, tata sons chairman, cyrus mistry tata chairman, tata chairman cyrus mistry, cyrus mistry ratan tata tiff, mistry tata, cyrus mistry removal, tata board meeting, business news Cyrus Mistry was ousted as the chairman of Tata Sons on October 24, 2016 (File Photo)
Related News

A Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday quashed and set aside summons issued by a magistrate’s court to ousted Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry and others in connection with a Rs 500 crore defamation complaint filed by Tata Trusts’ R Venkatramanan.

Mistry and the other accused had approached the sessions court after the metropolitan magistrate issued the summons in July this year directing them to appear before it. “The sessions court, after hearing arguments of all sides at length, quashed and set aside the summons issued by the magistrate’s court. The matter has been remanded to the magistrate for hearing on the complaint,” Mistry’s lawyer Aabad Ponda said.

Venkatramanan, managing trustee of Tata Trusts, had filed the criminal defamation complaint against Mistry and others for making “false” statements and sought a compensation of Rs 500 crore. An e-mail sent by Mistry to the directors and trustees of Tata Trusts contained “defamatory statements” against him, Venkatramanan said.

According to the complaint, after Mistry was ousted as the chairman of Tata Sons on October 24, 2016, he, in an e-mail, alleged that fraudulent transactions worth Rs 22 crore had taken place at the group’s aviation venture, AirAsia India, and accused Venkatramanan of having tried to cover it up.

The issue is now being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. Venkatramanan said the email, which was leaked to the media, caused irreparable damage to his reputation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 26: Latest News