Mumbai: Samajwadi Party leader Rais Shaikh demands 400 pc pay hike for corporators

In picture, Mumbai corporator and Samajwadi Party leader Rais Shaikh (Source: raisshaikh.in)

Mumbai corporator and Samajwadi Party leader Rais Shaikh has demanded a 400 per cent pay hike for corporators, according to ANI. The leader has demanded that their salary be raised to Rs 50,000 instead of Rs 10,000 that they receive now, following the state legislators two-fold hike in their salary. Recently, the monthly pay of MLAs was hiked to Rs 75,000 from Rs 1.5 lakh.

Shaikh has written a letter to Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta in this regard, the Hindustan Times has reported. The salary of work corporators is too low and they should be honoured as citizens, he has stated in the letter.

Shaikh has also sought to raise travel allowance of corporators to Rs 500 to attend general body meetings.

The civic body consists of 227 corporators and five nominated corporators. Earlier, in 2012, the civic body proposed to hike their remuneration to Rs 25,000 but this is still to be implemented.

“We work a lot in our wards and also spend on stationary or postage purposes. Such expenditure cost more than Rs 10,000 a month. But the civic body has not managed to pay us the Rs 25,000 that was approved in 2012. Now, the civic body should raise it to Rs 50,000 at least,” Shaikh told HT

