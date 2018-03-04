Mumbai cop murder: Prime accused had won president’s medal

Ashwini Bidre, posted with the state Human Rights Commission, was reported missing on April 1, 2016. Ashwini Bidre, posted with the state Human Rights Commission, was reported missing on April 1, 2016.

Missing assistant police inspector Ashwini Bidre was allegedly killed by a fellow police official, and her body was chopped up and thrown into Bhayandar creek in April 2016, the police probe has reportedly revealed.

Bidre, posted with the state Human Rights Commission, was reported missing on April 1, 2016, following which her husband Raju Gore approached the police in July. Her family suspected she was kidnapped and murdered. They also approached the Bombay High Court. The police began an investigation and made four arrests. One of the accused, inspector Abhay Kurundkar of Thane Rural police, is a recipient of the President’s medal.

Mahesh Phalnikar, the fourth to be arrested, is said to be a close friend of Kurundkar. “Based on his interrogation, we have added the murder charge. So far we were looking at it as a case of abduction,” said a senior officer with Navi Mumbai police.

Gore, who said that the police had updated him on the developments, said that his wife’s body was kept in Kurundkar’s fridge. “The police told me that on April 11, 2016, Kurundkar chopped her body into three parts. That day he disposed of the head and limbs in iron boxes so that they don’t resurface.The next day he took the help of Mahesh Phalnikar (48) to dispose of the torso. This time too, they dumped the body parts in an iron box,” he told The Sunday Express.

“The police informed us that they have sought the Navy’s help to look for the iron boxes. On Monday, the police, Navy and Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation will look for the remains in the water.”

A senior officer of Navi Mumbai Police confirmed that they will be looking for the boxes in Bhayandar creek.

The police added the murder charge on Friday based on interrogation of Phalnikar. Sources said Phalnikar had confirmed that Bidre had been murdered and her body disposed of.

