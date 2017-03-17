Mumbai: Cop among 4 caught with old notes

The police Thursday detained four persons including a constable for allegedly trying to exchange demonetised currency worth over Rs 31 lakh. They were handed over to the Income Tax department for further probe.

The Thane police had received a tip-off that a vehicle from Mumbai with over Rs 31 lakh in demonetised notes would cross Ghodbunder Road Thursday morning. As per the tip off, the cash was to be exchanged with new notes for a commission. Around 10.30am, the police spotted a Wagon R vehicle matching the description given to them.

The vehicle was searched and a plastic bag containing over Rs 31 lakh found. Pralhad Parit (35), Ashish Kadam (25), Satish Naik (23) and Rupesh Pawar (35) were in the vehicle. Parit is a constable in the Mumbai police. DCP (zone 5) Sunil Lokhande said, “We have handed over the four to the Income Tax officials. One of the four detained is a constable with the Mumbai police.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now