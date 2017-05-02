Mumbai: Constable booked for trying to run car over businessman

A constable attached to the Mumbai police was booked for allegedly trying to run his car over a businessman following a financial dispute, police said Tuesday. Ramesh Awte, attached to the crime branch of Mumbai police, had tried to knock down Atul Pethe on April 21, a release by Thane city police said. Awte and Pethe, who owns an ice-cream shop, were friends. However, a dispute cropped up between them over some financial matter, it said.

#WATCH: Mumbai constable Ramesh Awate trying to run man over with his car after argument over money in Thane, Awate is on the run. (21/04) pic.twitter.com/Yoo6Q0UMfQ — ANI (@ANI_news) May 2, 2017

“On April 21, Awte came to Pethe’s shop in Naupada area and started hurling abuses at him. Thereafter, the accused drove his vehicle in a negligent manner to harm the victim. Pethe clung to the vehicle and was dragged for some distance,” the release said.

The victim sustained injuries in the incident, it said. Awte was yet to be arrested and efforts were on to nab him, police said. According to police, Awte has been booked under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

