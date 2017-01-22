Mumbai: Commandos misbehaved with two Chhattisgarh girls, alleges activist; police call it ‘Naxal ploy’

AN ACTIVIST from Gadchiroli has accused the C-60 commandos of Gadchiroli Police of detaining two girls from Chhattisgarh in the forest for the whole night intervening January 20 and 21. The commandos have also been accused of misbehaving with the girls when they were on their way to meet relatives in Naintola village in Etapalli tehsil of the district.

The police have refuted the allegations calling it “Naxal ploy” and saying the girls, along with another man found in the forest, had to be detained for the whole night as the commando party was sitting in an ambush in the border area and couldn’t risk leaving them till morning. The police also dismissed the misbehaviour charges as a “regular method” of Naxal propaganda.

According to activist Ramdas Jarate of Maharashtra Gram Vikas Janandolan, “Two girls… from Jonavara village, right across the border in Chhattisgarh, were walking to meet their relatives in Naintola, about 12 km away, when they were intercepted by the commandos near Todgatta village around 4.30 pm.”

He added that the commandos grilled them about their identity and later took them to forest, where they were made to stay for the night. “During the night, the commandos allegedly misbehaved with the girls. On Saturday morning, they were taken to Naintola, where their relatives questioned the police about why the girls were detained for the whole night, following which the commandos allegedly beat up the two relatives and brought them to Gatta police station, along with the two girls. Later, the girls were released but their two relatives were held back at the police station. A large number of villagers had later gathered near the police station to protest against the action,” said Jarate.

He added, “The two girls are being brought to Gadchiroli, where we will get them checked by doctors as they have levelled serious allegations against the police.” According to Jarate, the girls were likely to reach Gadchiroli by 10 pm Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh said, “The two girls told us they belonged to Jonavara and Naintola village and that they had relatives in Murewada village. Around the time the girls were intercepted, another man from Chhattisgarh was also seen in the forest. And since our men were sitting in an ambush during an anti-Naxal operation they detained all three for the night as a precautionary

measure.”

He said there was an exchange of fire in the nearby Musparshi village in Chhattisgarh and the Naxals were often known to flee in civil clothes. “When our men took them to Murewada, nobody could identify them. So they were taken to Gatta police station. Later, their relatives from Murewada Tola (an adjunct to the main village) came and identified them. We freed them only after confirming that they had no Naxal links,” said the SP.

Deshmukh refuted the misbehaviour charge as “a propaganda by Naxal front organisation”.

“The police refused to register a complaint against the commandos. So, we are planning to file one at Gadchiroli and submit a memorandum to the collector,” alleged Jarate, while maintaining that both the girls belonged to Jonavara village in Chhattisgarh and were headed to Naintola.