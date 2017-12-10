Mumbai Collective: ‘Communalism has crept into villages, homes’

Former JNU student Kanhaiya Kumar. (File Photo) Former JNU student Kanhaiya Kumar. (File Photo)

Riots are no longer restricted to cities, former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students’ union Kanhaiya Kumar Saturday said, adding that communalism has found its way into villages and even homes, and is gradually pushing the country towards a civil war.

“Communalism has become poisonous to such an extent that the RSS has been able to divide villages. People from outside are not needed for riots and locals do the work. Those who played cricket together and studied in the same schools are calling their friends Pakistanis,” he said at the Mumbai Collective, an event “celebrating freedom and pluralism”.

“India is slowly going towards civil war though we are not able to see it. Now, riots are not restricted to cities. Communalism has crept into our homes. Dinner tables are being divided. If father takes a stand supporting secularism, then the son calls him a pro-Pakistani. Lines have been drawn in homes and villages,” said Kumar.

He called for a consensus among other parties to stand up to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“Despite agreements and disagreements, we are not able to reach a consensus. And this is the biggest problem. If Ambedkarites, Marxists, socialists, secularists come together, then the numbers will be huge. It will be very easy to fight against the RSS. So, coming together itself is a revolution. The example of recent university elections can be replicated in the mainstream politics,” said Kumar.

