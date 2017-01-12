Mumbai civic polls on Feb 21, first after note ban’s 50-day deadline

The country’s financial capital, Mumbai, may be the first to reflect public opinion on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation after the completion of the 50-day deadline with civic polls for Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur and six other cities in Maharashtra to be held on February 21. The results will be declared on February 23.

These polls are being seen as a mini referendum on the government’s decision to pull out high-value notes.

With rural local bodies — zilla parishads and panchayat samitis — in 25 out of the 37 districts in Maharashtra also going to polls on February 16 and February 21, a projection of the sentiment prevailing among rural voters will also be available. The outcome of the rural body polls will be known on February 23.

The polls also hold special significance for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has already been projected by the ruling BJP as the face of its campaign for these elections. A good electoral harvest for the BJP under Fadnavis’s leadership will put him in pole position for the upcoming assembly polls, while a poor showing will give grist to the mill to his detractors, both within and outside the party.