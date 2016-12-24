Mumbai: Chopper crash victim Vrinda Modi dies at Navi Mumbai hospital

A helicopter has crashed in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony leaving three people injured and one dead. Express Photo By Pradip Das, 11th Dec 2016, Mumbai. A helicopter has crashed in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony leaving three people injured and one dead. Express Photo By Pradip Das, 11th Dec 2016, Mumbai.

Vrinda Modi, who was injured in a chopper crash near Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon, died this morning at a private hospital in Navi Mumbai taking the toll in the mishap to three, police said. Vrinda had suffered 50 per cent burn injuries in the incident and was admitted to the National Burns Centre in Airoli. The mishap occurred on December 11 when Vrinda and her husband Ritesh were enjoying a helicopter ride as part of their wedding anniversary celebrations. The chopper had crashed within four minutes of taking off.

Watch what else is making news:

While Ritesh passed away the next day of the accident, pilot of the helicopter Prafulla Mishra died the same day at a private hospital in Andheri during treatment, police said. Vrinda was shifted to National Burns Centre, where she had undergone two surgeries in the last fortnight. Her burns were so deep that doctors were planning to amputate her arms, they said.