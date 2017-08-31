Mumbai building collapse: 12 dead, at least 30 trapped, rescue operation underway; here are top developments

Mumbai building collapse: At least 12 people have died in the Bhendi bazar building collapse so far. (Source: Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran) Mumbai building collapse: At least 12 people have died in the Bhendi bazar building collapse so far. (Source: Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran)

At least 12 people were killed and 12 injured after the 110-year-old Husaini Building collapsed in Mumbai’s Byculla area on Thursday morning. While at 23 people have been rescued so far, around 35 people are still reported to be trapped under the debris. Teams from the NDRF and Fire Brigade are at the spot and rescue operations are underway. The injured are being rushed to the nearby JJ hospital.

Here are the top developments on the Mumbai building collapse:

# The collapse has been categorised as a level-III emergency by the fire brigade. At least 90 NDRF personnel, 10 fire tenders, two rescue vans and several ambulances are at the site. Three fire brigade personnel have been injured.

# According to MHADA officials, the Husaini Building was given a notice on March 28, 2011 asking tenants to vacate the building as it was structurally unsafe.

# The ground plus six-storeyed building housed a total of 13 tenants — 12 residential and 1 commercial. Out of these, the trust had already shifted 7 families in 2013-14. According to sources, there were people working in the sweet manufacturing unit on the ground floor of the building when the mishap took place.

# Mumbradevi MLA Amin Patel told The Indian Express: “A notice to vacate the building was issued to tenants. Fifty per cent had vacated the building while the rest remained,” he said. Patel also said the structure was old and there were frequent complaints of leakages.

# Persons from adjacent buildings rescued safely and 2 to 3 adjacent buildings vacated as a safety measure.

# “Despite the notices were issued by MHADA, the residents did not vacate the building due to lack of trust on the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) and the government authorities. Now, we feel that the residents of the dilapidated buildings should be vacated and moved to transit camp by using force to prevent such incidents in future. I will also tell the chief minister about using force for vacating dilapidated buildings,” Prakash Mehta, state housing minister, said after visiting the site.

