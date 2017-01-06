Mumbai: BJP slams Shiv Sena for ‘stalling’ redevelopment projects

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar. Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar.

A day after the land lease policy was rejected by the Shiv Sena in the general body meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed its alliance partner for allegedly stalling redevelopment projects on 236 plots in the city.

Ashish Shelar, legislator from Bandra (West) and president of the Mumbai unit of the BJP, said the Sena’s refusal to pass the policy will affect the redevelopment of buildings largely occupied by sons of the soil. “About 80 per cent of residents in these buildings and chawls are Marathi-speaking people. They have now been deprived of redevelopment,” said Shelar.

He said it seemed the proposal was rejected due to pressure from extra-constitutional authorities indirectly targeting the Sena’s top leadership. “Also, the Sena was silent in the Improvements Committee and then referred back the proposal in the general body meeting. This raises the question whether this is being done at the behest of the Sena’s top leadership to help select developers,” he alleged.

On Wednesday, the Shiv Sena-led general body rejected the proposal for renewal of land lease for 236 plots where the lease had expired a few years back. The Sena’s objection to the proposal was primarily because of the inclusion of the Mahalaxmi racecourse plot.

The Sena has proposed a central theme park on the racecourse land instead of renewing the land lease.

Trushna Vishwasrao, senior Sena corporator and House leader, defended the Sena’s move, saying that it was in the interest of the city to get more open spaces. “We suggested that some of these plots should be kept with the BMC to develop them as open spaces for citizens. It is because we don’t want the commercialisation of these plots. We asked the civic administration to bring in a fresh proposal for the remaining plots on which chawls and dilapidated buildings are located,” said Vishwasrao.