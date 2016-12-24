Mumbai: BJP rath yatra, vacationers cause traffic jams

The traffic police in the area have banned the right turn for vehicles coming from the station and going towards Lokhandwala Township. (Source: Dilip Kagda) The traffic police in the area have banned the right turn for vehicles coming from the station and going towards Lokhandwala Township. (Source: Dilip Kagda)

The BJP’s rath yatra in South Mumbai and the rush of Mumbaikars leaving the city for the holidays contributed to traffic snarls across the city Friday. Vehicular movement was severely affected all afternoon due to the BJP’s rath yatra from Girgaum Chowpatty to the Gateway of India. The police said that traffic only began to clear after the cavalcade, which included several motorcycles, reached its destination after 5 pm.

In the suburbs, a large stretch of the Western Express Highway was blocked all evening. A senior traffic police officer said that the highway was blocked with residents returning home and several families leaving the city for the holiday weekend. On Saturday, the traffic police will block turns at two vital junctions in the Bandra-Kurla Complex for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s function.

“Parking will not be provided near the MMRDA grounds. There will be no restrictions but traffic will be stopped momentarily along the route that the PM takes from the airport to BKC,” said an officer.