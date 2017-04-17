Mumbai airport on high alert after ‘hijack’ threat

The Mumbai Police has placed commandos and its bulletproof Marksman vehicles on the city side of both domestic and international airports after the high alert came into effect. (Express/Santosh Parab) The Mumbai Police has placed commandos and its bulletproof Marksman vehicles on the city side of both domestic and international airports after the high alert came into effect. (Express/Santosh Parab)

Airports in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai have been placed on a high alert since Saturday night after an email was sent to the Mumbai Police regarding a possible hijacking attempt. The alert was issued after a woman in Mumbai claimed to have overheard six men speaking about hijacking aircraft at the three airports. The woman wrote an email to the Mumbai Police, detailing the conversation she had purportedly overheard in Hyderabad.

The contents of the email have been communicated to all the agencies concerned. Security has been heightened at airports in all the three cities, even though no specific threat has been mentioned in the email.

“We are verifying the email’s contents and have begun an investigation,” said a senior Mumbai Police officer. The Mumbai Police has placed commandos and its bulletproof Marksman vehicles on the city side of both domestic and international airports. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has also stepped up security inside the airports. The CISF said its manpower at the airports and the frequency of checking had been increased.

“Airport security is layered security. We have enhanced security across all layers,” said CISF spokesperson Manjeet Singh.

