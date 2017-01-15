Mumbai: AAP starts fund-raising drive to bear expenditure in poll-bound states

“Our fund-raising drive will last for a week and we hope to meet our target of collecting Rs one crore easily as we have a strong pool of supporters, especially young professionals,” AAP National Spokesperson Preeti Sharma-Menon said. “Our fund-raising drive will last for a week and we hope to meet our target of collecting Rs one crore easily as we have a strong pool of supporters, especially young professionals,” AAP National Spokesperson Preeti Sharma-Menon said.

Ahead of Goa and Punjab elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday started a fund-raising drive in Mumbai to meet the expenditure in the poll-bound states, a senior party leader said. “Our fund-raising drive will last for a week and we hope to meet our target of collecting Rs one crore easily as we have a strong pool of supporters, especially young professionals,” AAP National Spokesperson Preeti Sharma-Menon said.

“On the first day, we collected Rs 25 lakh. We approached our loyal donors as well as other working class people from all the walks of life and they came forward to support the cause,” she claimed. Sharma-Menon also said the party is accepting donations electronically. “We are accepting the donations in either cheque or through online. Cash donations are not allowed,” she said, adding the list of donations would be submitted to Income Tax authorities as per the rules.

AAP National Treasurer and Spokesperson Raghav Chaddha, leaders Gul Panag and Javed Jaffrey also addressed the audience. Panag said, “It’s very important to have a robust opposition to ensure the health of a democracy”.