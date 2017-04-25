Mumbai: 5 sustain burns in Wadala fire

Five persons sustained burns in the Wadala area late Sunday night after one of them came in touch with a high-voltage live wire and it fell following sparks.

The incident took place in the Ganesh Nagar slums near Saltpan road. One Ijaz Ansari (19) sustained 70 per cent burns, while four others sustained minor injuries.

All five were rushed to KEM Hospital. The Wadala police said an FIR would be registered after investigation.

