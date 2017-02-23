Mumbai: 41 Central Railway stations get announcers

Major CR stations which have got announcers are beyond Nahur station. (Representational photo) Major CR stations which have got announcers are beyond Nahur station. (Representational photo)

THE CENTRAL RAILWAY (CR) has outsourced to private firms the task of making announcements of train-related details at 41 stations to aid commuters. This comes after CR commuters complained of facing inconvenience on account of non-announcement of train arrival timings, platform details or other doubts related to delays due to the absence of announcements at these stations. CR officials said workers have been provided at these stations in all three shifts to make announcements.

“As night-based trains were fewer at these stations before, we did not need an announcer. As the demand had been placed, we outsourced the same in October last year to enable continuous announcements at the stations,” a senior CR official said.

The stations include north-bound stations after Dockyard Road on the harbour line, Kings Circle and a few trans-harbour line stations. Major CR stations which have got announcers are beyond Nahur station.