Mumbai: 4 Congress workers held for burning tyres during protest

Congress chief, Sanjay Nirupam (File Photo) Congress chief, Sanjay Nirupam (File Photo)

Four Congress workers, were arrested for allegedly burning tyres while protesting against demonetisation in a suburban neighbourhood on Saturday, police said. A group led by former member of Parliament and Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam was protesting at Lokhandwala circle in the north west suburb of Andheri, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the financial capital, they added.

While Nirupam was detained and later let off, the four workers were arrested for allegedly burning tyres during the protest, a senior police official said. A case under section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the IPC was registered in this regard, he said, adding all the four were later released on bail.