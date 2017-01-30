Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed under house arrest: Reports

2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (File Photo) 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (File Photo)

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has reportedly been put under house arrest in Lahore, said his outfit as reported by PTI.

Saeed’s outlawed group has been involved in the anti-India insurgency in Kashmir and is also accused of several high-profile terror attacks across India. He is believed to have supervised one of the many training sessions of the ten attackers and also wished them luck and waved them off before they set sail for Mumbai near Karachi.

More details awaited.

