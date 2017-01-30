Latest News
Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed under house arrest: Reports

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2017 10:26 pm
Akhnoor, Akhnoor attack, Hafiz Saeed, Hafiz Saeed Akhnoor attack, Jamaat-ud Dawa, JuD, terrorist attack, loc attack, loc strike, 2017 attacks, 2017 terrorist attack, kashmir, J&K, jammu kashmir, akhnoor news, army, indian express news, india news 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (File Photo)

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has reportedly been put under house arrest in Lahore, said his outfit as reported by PTI.

Saeed’s outlawed group has been involved in the anti-India insurgency in Kashmir and is also accused of several high-profile terror attacks across India. He is believed to have supervised one of the many training sessions of the ten attackers and also wished them luck and waved them off before they set sail for Mumbai near Karachi.

More details awaited.

