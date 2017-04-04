Mumbai: 24-yr-old jumps off 19th floor hotel room after uploading video on Facebook

In the Facebook Live video, he is heard saying it’s a “tutorial about how to (commit) suicide”, and seen consuming alcohol and smoking cigarettes. In the Facebook Live video, he is heard saying it’s a “tutorial about how to (commit) suicide”, and seen consuming alcohol and smoking cigarettes.

A 24-year-old college student committed suicide by jumping off his 19th floor room at a city hotel Monday evening. Before ending his life, the youth streamed a Facebook Live video, which went viral on social media. The incident took place at Taj Lands End Hotel in Bandra (West) around 6.30 pm. The Bandla police said Arjun Bhardwaj left a suicide note, in which he said he was depressed. Bhardwaj, a third year BCom student of Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics in Vile Parle (West), had checked into the hotel at 3.30 am Monday, said the police.

A security official at the hotel claimed that the youth frequently ordered food but didn’t create any problem. “So, we were unaware of what was going on inside,” said the official, adding that he broke the window glass using a chair. “After he broke the glass, he jumped through the window. He left a suicide note saying he was ‘badly depressed’, addicted to drugs and hence took the step,” said Nivrutti Thakare, senior inspector at the Bandra police station. He said Bhardwaj was from Bangalore and his parents had been informed.

An accidental death report has been registered in the case. In the Facebook Live video, he is heard saying it’s a “tutorial about how to (commit) suicide”, and seen consuming alcohol and smoking cigarettes. A source who reached the spot moments after the incident claimed that the hotel security was alerted by a back office executive who saw the video on Facebook in which the hotel was tagged. The Mumbai Police requested the media not to run the video. “It is disturbing and can have a huge impact on young minds,” said Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner of Police.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police tweeted urging youngsters to reach out to them. “Deeply bereaved with suicide of a young boy in the city. We urge the youngsters to reach out to us #WeAreListening,” tweeted Mumbai Police.

