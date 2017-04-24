Mumbai: 2 dead in fire in Kharghar car showroom

Two employees of a Maruti Suzuki showroom were charred to death after a major fire broke out in the outlet at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai early on Sunday. It took firemen around five hours to douse the flames. The bodies of the two employees were recovered from the premises in Aditya Planet building.

Officials from the Kharghar fire station said they received a call at 5.15 am Sunday and more than five fire engines and water tankers were sent to the spot.

The victims are Jitendra Kumar (22) from Madhya Pradesh Krushna Kumar (26) from Uttar Pradesh. “They were probably sleeping inside the premises and one of them may have been the security guard. They were dead by the time we found them,” said a fire official.

The official added that 8-10 cars inside the showroom were burnt and had possibly worsened the blaze. “Around five cars parked outside also caught fire. The furniture inside the showroom was also charred,” said the official.

