Mumbai 1993 blasts case: Court refuses to grant more time to Dossa’s lawyer

Gangster Mustafa Dossa. (File) Gangster Mustafa Dossa. (File)

THE SPECIAL TADA court has refused to grant more time to gangster Mustafa Dossa’s advocate to complete oral arguments in the Mumbai 1993 blasts case. The court stated that sufficient time had been granted to Dossa’s lawyer, advocate Rizwan Merchant, to complete the final arguments.

On February 22, the court will grant time to the prosecution to make arguments on points of law before deciding on a possible date to pronounce the judgment. Merchant had sought adjournment to complete oral arguments citing ill health. Special Judge G A Sanap rejected his plea, stating that even though the Supreme Court had ordered that the trial be expedited, “sufficient indulgence” had been granted by the court to the defence advocate.

The CBI had opposed Merchant’s plea stating that between February 2 and February 18, when the lawyer sought adjournment on the grounds that he was advised bed rest, he had appeared before the High Court and in the sessions court.

Sanap said Merchant could have attended the TADA court to complete the arguments if he had been attending other courts. He further said that special public prosecutor Deepak Salvi for the CBI had commenced his arguments on December 7, 2015 and completed them in August 2016.

“The learned prosecutor had taken 6-7 months to complete arguments against all the seven accused, while Mr. Merchant began his arguments in August 2016 and continued till February 2017. It took over six months to complete the arguments for one accused. It is necessary to mention that advocates for the remaining six accused completed the arguments and submitted written arguments in this time,” the court said.