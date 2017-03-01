Multimedia scam: ED attaches Rs 80 cr in Antrix-Devas case

Enforcement Directorate Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday attached Rs 79.76 crore belonging to the Bengaluru-based space communication start-up Devas Multimedia Ltd, whose 2005 tie-up with the ISRO’s Antrix Corporation Ltd (ACL) has been alleged to be a Rs 579-crore swindle. The amount attached by the ED is in the form of upfront capacity reservation fees paid by Devas Multimedia to ISRO to reserve two communication satellites for its use and also kept in mutual fund and bank deposits. The amount was provisionally attached under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on February 27, a statement by the ED said.

According to the ED, Devas Multimedia on January 28, 2005, falsely claimed it had the ownership and intellectual property rights to use the technology for delivering multimedia services and entered into an agreement with Antrix for providing multimedia services in India. On the strength of the claim, Devas raised foreign investment of Rs 579 crore. The ED’s probe revealed that Devas then transferred 85 per cent of the Rs 579 crore to the US under various claims.

The ED added that the agreement entered into by Devas with ISRO/ACL was illegal as Devas did not have any “technology/ownership of intellectual property rights” to deliver the multimedia services. “The main purpose of entering into the agreement with ISRO/ACL was to raise foreign investments on the strength of the agreement with ISRO and thereafter siphon off the investment raised out of India in the guise of investments in subsidiary companies, business support services and legal fee,’’ the ED said Tuesday.

The foreign direct investment received via Mauritius from investors such as Columbia Capital and Deutsche Telekom — an amount of Rs 76.19 crore — was transferred to the US subsidiary called Devas Multimedia America Inc as investment. An amount of Rs 180.77 crore was transferred to the subsidiary under the pretext of providing business support services. Also, Rs 230.11 crore was spent as legal fee with a major portion being transferred to the US, the ED said.

The amount attached by the ED includes nearly Rs 58 crore paid by Devas Multimedia to book two ISRO satellites for usage to deliver its proposed digital video broadcasting services for mobile phones. The 2005 Devas Multimedia-Antrix Corporation agreement was annulled by the UPA government in February 2011. After the NDA government came to power in 2014, the CBI was asked to investigate the deal, which was already being scrutinised by the ED.

In August 2016, the CBI filed a chargesheet against eight officials of Devas, ISRO and Antrix linked to the 2005 deal for “being party to a criminal conspiracy”. Devas, however, claims that all its financial dealings were overboard and with the sanction of the Finance Ministry which regulates foreign investment flow. Devas had challenged the 2011 decision to cancel the deal in various international courts and won two favorable decisions so far.