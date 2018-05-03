Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Multi-sectoral Development Programme for minorities renamed

Multi-sectoral Development Programme for minorities renamed

The restructured programme aims to provide better socioeconomic infrastructure facilities to the minority communities, particularly in the field of education, health and skill development.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: May 3, 2018 12:04:24 am
Narendra Modi, Multi-sectoral Development Programme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram, Village inrastructure, Village health fascilities, indian express Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ten years after it started with just three districts, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, renamed the Multi-sectoral Development Programme (MsDP) as Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram. The programme which aims at building infrastructure in minority concentration areas currently covers 196 districts.

The restructured programme aims to provide better socioeconomic infrastructure facilities to the minority communities, particularly in the field of education, health and skill development.

The criteria for identification of minority concentration towns and clusters of villages has been rationalised by lowering the population percentage criteria from 50 per cent to 25 per cent. This would result in a 57 per cent rise in area covered under the programme.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now