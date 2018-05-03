Multi-sectoral Development Programme for minorities renamed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ten years after it started with just three districts, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, renamed the Multi-sectoral Development Programme (MsDP) as Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram. The programme which aims at building infrastructure in minority concentration areas currently covers 196 districts.

The restructured programme aims to provide better socioeconomic infrastructure facilities to the minority communities, particularly in the field of education, health and skill development.

The criteria for identification of minority concentration towns and clusters of villages has been rationalised by lowering the population percentage criteria from 50 per cent to 25 per cent. This would result in a 57 per cent rise in area covered under the programme.

