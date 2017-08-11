Multimedia show at India Gate to commemorate contribution of armed forces from tomorrow

‘Armed Forces – Pride of the Nation’ themed event will be a combination of a beam laser show, movie clips, 3D mapping and laser animation. (Express File Photo) ‘Armed Forces – Pride of the Nation’ themed event will be a combination of a beam laser show, movie clips, 3D mapping and laser animation. (Express File Photo)

A multimedia show highlighting the role and contribution of the Indian Armed Forces post-Independence will be organised at the India Gate lawns for public viewing from August 12 to 18 as part of the Independence Day celebrations, the Ministry of Defence said. ‘Armed Forces – Pride of the Nation’ themed event will be a combination of a beam laser show, movie clips, 3D mapping and laser animation.

“It will depict the role of the Armed Forces not only as guardians of the nation’s frontiers, but also their contribution in nation building through maintaining peace, promoting developmental activities, conducting disaster relief operations, participation in games and sports and United Nations peacekeeping operations,” MoD said in a press note.

The timings of the event will be from 7 pm to 10 pm inside the India Gate Circle. Each show will be of 30 minutes duration, repeated three to four times.

