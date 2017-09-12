‘Multi-faceted’ ties on talks table between PM Modi, Shinzo Abe

“The two leaders will review the recent progress in the multi-faceted cooperation between India and Japan under the framework of their special strategic and global partnership and will set its future direction,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. (Photo: PTI) “The two leaders will review the recent progress in the multi-faceted cooperation between India and Japan under the framework of their special strategic and global partnership and will set its future direction,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will look at ways to enhance “multi-faceted” relations between the two countries and carry forward a special strategic and global partnership when they meet for the annual summit on Wednesday.

Abe begins his two-day visit on Wednesday during which he and Modi will hold the 12th India-Japan Annual Summit in Gandhinagar. “The two leaders will review the recent progress in the multi-faceted cooperation between India and Japan under the framework of their special strategic and global partnership and will set its future direction,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. Abe will attend the ceremony of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed railway, a flagship programme of the India-Japan collaboration.

Replying to a question on whether work on any project had commenced after the Indo-Japan civil nuclear cooperation deal came into force in July, Pranay Verma, joint secretary (East Asia), said, “It is for the two sides to start discussions to look at how to take this forward…”

The nuclear pact, signed in November 2016, is expected to help foreign players build atomic power reactors in India with equipment from Japan. When asked about talks on defence, including the sale of the amphibious aircraft ShinMaywa US-2 to India, Verma said defence cooperation remained an area of priority for both sides.

