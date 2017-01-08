‘Multi-dimensional’ CISF to recruit 35,000 jawans: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI/File) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI/File)

As many as 35,000 more personnel will be recruited to the CISF which is a “multi-dimensional” force, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today. “A total 35,000 more personnel will be added in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which would take the strength to 1.8 lakh,” he said here. Inaugurating the Eastern Sector Headquarters of CISF and Residential Complex here, he said the “CISF has a multi-dimensional role.”

Earlier, CISF used to guard industrial units, but now its responsibility has grown– working in naxal-hit areas, being deployed at ports, airports, power installations, nuclear centres — and they are discharging their duty commendably, Singh said.

Watch what else is making news:



Stating that CISF was “special” among the para-military forces, he said whenever personnel are needed for UN peace keeping forces, the attention goes to CISF. Quoting experts, he said India is the fastest growing country and the USD 2-trillion economy places the country among the top 10 economies in the world.

India, he added, could reach to USD 5 trillion in the next seven-eight years and probably in the next 15 years, the country could be among the top three economies.

“When the economy is growing, there would be evil eyes as they don’t desire such progress of India,” Singh said and stressed upon fighting terrorism. He said the forces have the competence but improvement and up-gradation are necessary. Another area which required attention is technological competence in the cyber sector, he said.