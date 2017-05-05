Mullaperiyar dam row: SC notice to Kerala as TN alleges hurdles in repair work

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar posted the case for hearing in the second week of July. (File photo) A bench headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar posted the case for hearing in the second week of July. (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Kerala on a plea by Tamil Nadu alleging that the former was not allowing it to carry out maintenance work on the historic Mullaperiyar Dam.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar posted the case for hearing in the second week of July.

In its petition, Tamil Nadu sought execution of an earlier apex court judgment which said Tamil Nadu will have the right to maintain the dam, while Kerala will take care of its security. Tamil Nadu alleged that its officials were not being allowed to perform maintenance work at the dam.

In its May 7, 2014 verdict, the SC had held that the 120-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam was safe and permitted Tamil Nadu to raise the water level to 142 feet and ultimately to 152 feet after completion of strengthening measures on the dam.

Mullaperiyar Dam is a masonry dam and was constructed pursuant to the Periyar Lake Lease Agreement of October 29, 1886 across the Periyar river.

Situated in Idukki district in Kerala, it has been a bone of contention between the two states.

