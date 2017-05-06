Mulayam to head secular front: Shivpal Yadav

The announcement came after a closed-door meeting between Shivpal and Mulayam in Etawah. The announcement came after a closed-door meeting between Shivpal and Mulayam in Etawah.

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Friday announced that his brother and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav will head a secular front to be set up soon. He claimed the front would help save SP from getting weaker.

The announcement was made after a closed-door meeting between Shivpal and Mulayam at their brother-in-law Ajant Singh Yadav’s residence in Etawah.

When contacted, Shivpal said the front will work towards ensuring social justice to the poor, backwards, Muslims, Dalits, farmers and other deprived sections of the society.

“Netaji (Mulayam) will be the national president of the front. I will meet all secular and socialist leaders across the country and will appeal to all Lohiawadis, Gandhiwadis and Chaudhary Charan Singhwadis to be part of the front and work for the cause of social justice,” Shivpal said, adding that the front will be given a formal shape very soon.

A five-time MLA from Jaswant Nagar in Etawah, Shivpal claimed he was still a member of the SP and has no plans to quit the party.

He added that former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, before the UP polls, had promised that SP will return to power and he will hand over the party’s national president post to Mulayam again. “He failed to form the government. Now, the party is becoming weak because Netaji is not the national president,” Shivpal said.

He alleged that there were “bhitarghatis” (traitors) in the SP, who were weakening the party. “Many people in the party have used all powers to defeat me in the elections. They are also making statements in public, which are weakening the party. Such people are harming Akhilesh as well,” Shivpal said.

Asked whether the new front will contest elections, Shivpal said that it will be decided at the time of election.

Without naming anyone, Shivpal said: “There was a ‘Shakuni’ in the SP, who was speaking against me. Besides Shakuni, there was also a avaidh aulad (illegitimate child) of SP, who flattered senior leaders to get posts. At present, he is trying to get a Rajya Sabha membership. He said he will reveal names of the ‘Shakuni’ and the ‘avaidh aulad’ in the future.

Within hours of the announcement, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav said he came to know about it through the media. “I came to know about it through the media. If such a front is formed, it is good for the country,” he told mediapersons.

During the recent UP elections, Shivpal had announced that he will float his own party immediately after the polls were over. He had later backtracked. However, he had been repeatedly asking Akhilesh — through the media — to meet his promise of handing over SP’s reins to Mulayam.

If the new outfit is indeed formed, Akhilesh could face more problems as a section of SP leaders, who have remained sidelined under him, could join Shivpal. It could dent the SP’s chances in the upcoming urban local bodies polls. This could also hurt the Opposition’s unity in the upcoming Presidential election.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now