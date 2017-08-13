Mulayam Singh Yadav to attend Shivpal Yadav loyalists’ rally

Mulayam Singh Yadav Mulayam Singh Yadav

For the first time since the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) drubbing in the state polls, party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav will attend a “show of strength” on August 15, to be organised in the Yadav bastion of Etawah by his brother Shivpal Yadav’s loyalists, who have either been expelled from the party or sidelined by Akhilesh Yadav during the last one year. The organisers claimed that an invitation has also been sent to SP national president Akhilesh.

The organisers are members of the Etawah unit of ‘Mulayam ke Log’ — an outfit set up after Akhilesh removed Mulayam from the post of the SP national president on January 1. Shivpal was also sacked as the state SP president.

Mulayam’s decision to address the rally comes after he removed four senior leaders from the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Trust. All four have been replaced by Shivpal’s loyalists.

